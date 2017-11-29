Richland County Teen Arrested for Threatening to “Shoot Up School”

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 17 year old male student accused of making a threat on social media where Deputies say to ” shoot up the school”. Authorities say Tuesday they started receiving numerous calls from concerned parents who alerted officials to the alleged post.

Lt. Curtis Wilson says the student was arrested and charged with unlawful communication and aggravated breach of peace after being taken into custody in the 300 block of South Beltline Boulevard.

The name of the high school was not given and identity of student has not been released at this time.

