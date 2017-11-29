Seven Bulldogs Earn All-MEAC Honors

NORFOLK, VA — South Carolina State had seven players to earn All-MEAC post season honors, with All-American redshirt senior linebacker Darius Leonard being the only First Team selection.

The team is voted on by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference head football coaches and sports information directors.

In a partnership with the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame, the league’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year will be announced as part of the festivities surrounding the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner, Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. The event will be televised live on ESPN3 at 9 a.m.

Leonard (6-3, 235) a native of Lake View, SC once again this led the league in tackles with 113 tackles (73 solo) ,11.5 TFL, 8 sacks, two interceptions and 10 quarterback hurries on the season. He is ranked among the top tacklers in the nation and 2nd in the country in career solo tackles. The reigning MEAC Preseason Defense Player of the Year is a finalist for the Stats FCS Buck Buchannan Award and was recently invited to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Other Bulldog player earning honors were, defensive end Ty Cravens, linebacker Dayshawn Taylor and defensive back Jason Baxter all earning Second Team All-MEAC honors.

Offensive lineman Justin Evans, defensive back Devondre Powell and kicker/punter Tyler Scandrett were all named to the Third Team All-MEAC respectively. Evans one of the top lineman in the conference recently received an invited to play in the 2018 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Other MEAC award winners were North Carolina A&T State’s Brandon Parker made history as the first player to be named MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year for three consecutive seasons. Howard University freshman Caylin Newton was tabbed as the league’s Freshman of the Year while North Carolina A&T State’s Rod Broadway was selected as Coach of the Year.

Listed below are the 2017 All-MEAC teams: Offensive Lineman of the Year: Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T State

Rookie of the Year: Caylin Newton, Howard

Coach of the Year: Rod Broadway, North Carolina A&T State FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB Lamar Raynard R-Jr. North Carolina A&T State High Point, N.C. RB Marquell Cartwright Jr. North Carolina A&T State High Point, N.C. RB Anthony Philyaw Sr. Howard Los Angeles, Calif. WR Elijah Bell So. North Carolina A&T State Wheeling, W. Va. WR Jequez Ezzard So. Howard College Park, Ga. TE Trey Scott Gr. North Carolina A&T State Powder Springs, Ga. C Darriel Mack Sr. North Carolina A&T State Clio, S.C. OL Brandon Parker R-Sr. North Carolina A&T State Kannapolis, N.C. OL Gerald Wright Sr. Howard Miami, Fla. OL Marcus Pettiford So. North Carolina A&T State Durham, N.C. OL Dwayne Brown Jr. Bethune-Cookman Indianapolis, Ind. FIRST TEAM DEFENSE DL Darryl Johnson So. North Carolina A&T State Kingsland, Ga. DL Kawuan Cox So. North Carolina Central Summerville, S.C. DL Stefen Banks Jr. Savannah State Columbus, Ohio DL Chris Lee Sr. Norfolk State Woodbridge, Va. LB Darius Leonard R-Sr. South Carolina State Lake View, S.C. LB Reggie Hunter Sr. North Carolina Central Henderson, N.C. LB Jeremy Taylor Sr. North Carolina A&T State Kinston, N.C. DB Davanta Reynolds Jr. North Carolina Central Tucker, Ga. DB Franklin (Mac) McCain III Fr. North Carolina A&T State Greensboro, N.C. DB Diquan Richardson Sr. Bethune-Cookman Allen, S.C. DB Timadre Abram Jr. North Carolina A&T State Lakeland, Fla. P Nathaniel Tilque Sr. North Carolina Central Charlotte, N.C. PK Uriel Hernandez Jr. Bethune-Cookman Homestead, Fla. RS Khris Gardin Jr. North Carolina A&T Morganton, N.C. SECOND TEAM OFFENSE QB Caylin Newton Fr. Howard Atlanta, Ga. RB Yahkee Johnson Sr. Hampton Richmond, Va. RB Isaiah Totten R-Fr. North Carolina Central Apex, N.C. WR Jacen Murphy Sr. North Carolina Central Wilmington, N.C. WR Ronald Bell So. Hampton Fort Washington, Md. TE Josh McCoy Jr. North Carolina Central Sharon, S.C. C Chris Adams Sr. Bethune-Cookman Dayton, Ohio OL Marley Conley Jr. North Carolina Central Fayetteville, N.C. OL Nick Leverett So. North Carolina Central Concord, N.C. OL Obinna Nwankwo So. Florida A&M Miramar, Fla. OL Ryan Gould Sr. Hampton Clemmons, S.C. SECOND TEAM DEFENSE DL Todney Evans Jr. Bethune-Cookman Delray Beach, Fla. DL Antonio Brown Sr. North Carolina Central Jacksonville, Fla. DL Malachi Washington Jr. Morgan State Waldorf, Md. DL Ty Cravens Sr. South Carolina State Austell, Ga. LB Dayshawn Taylor R-Sr. South Carolina State Lincolnton, Ga. LB Anthony Smith R-Sr. Norfolk State Norfolk, Va. LB Raheim Huskey Jr. Hampton Gaffney, S.C. DB Jason Baxter Gr. South Carolina State Manning, S.C. DB Bryan Cook Fr. Howard Cincinnati, Ohio DB Alden McClellon Jr. North Carolina Central Lake Butler, Fla. DB Keyjuan Selby Jr. Delaware State Bear, Del. P Fidel Romo-Martinez So. Delaware State Banning, Calif. PK Aedan Johnson Jr. North Carolina Central Chula Vista, Calif. RS Marcus Taylor Jr. Norfolk State Highland Springs, Va. THIRD TEAM OFFENSE QB Larry Brihm, Jr. Sr. Bethune-Cookman Delray Beach, Fla. RB Devin Bowers Jr. Florida A&M St. Petersburg, Fla. RB Jamurez Tompkins Sr. Bethune-Cookman Tampa, Fla. WR Kyle Anthony So. Howard Miramar, Fla. WR Marcus Taylor Jr. Norfolk State Highland Springs, Va. TE Brandon Jones Jr. Morgan State Salt Lake City, Utah C Osman Aguilera Sr. Florida A&M Miami, Fla. OL Phillip Norman Jr. Bethune-Cookman Sebastian, Fla. OL Justin Evans Sr. South Carolina State Florence, S.C. OL Kenneth Kirby So. Norfolk State Newport News, Va. OL Malik Mackey So. Hampton Atlanta, Ga. THIRD TEAM DEFENSE DL Nigel Chavis R-So. Norfolk State Richmond, Va. DL Brandon Carswell Jr. Savannah State Mount Vernon, Ga. DL Elijah Price Sr. Florida A&M Jacksonville, Fla. DL Steven Smith Sr. Hampton Virginia Beach, Va. LB Marcus Albert Sr. North Carolina A&T College Park, Ga. LB Rico Kennedy So. Morgan State Fort Lauderdale, Fla. LB Kyle Archie Sr. Norfolk State Virginia Beach, Va. DB J.T. Wahee So. Norfolk State Norfolk, Va. DB Carl Garnes Jr. Morgan State Columbus, N.J.