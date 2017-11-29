UPDATE: 17-year-old arrested after making threat on social media to “shoot up” Lower Richland HS, deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Richland County teen is accused of making threats to shoot up a high school.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said on November 28 they began receiving numerous calls from concerned parents of students at Lower Richland High School about a threat that was posted on social media.
Investigators were able to determine the threats were posted by a male student.
The student was identified as 17-year-old Dashaan Sims.
He is charged with unlawful communication and aggravated breach of peace.
