UPDATE: 17-year-old arrested after making threat on social media to “shoot up” Lower Richland HS, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Richland County teen is accused of making threats to shoot up a high school.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said on November 28 they began receiving numerous calls from concerned parents of students at Lower Richland High School about a threat that was posted on social media.

Investigators were able to determine the threats were posted by a male student.

The student was identified as 17-year-old Dashaan Sims.

He is charged with unlawful communication and aggravated breach of peace.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.