USC hoping to “tighten up the ship” after loss to Notre Dame

Mike Gillespie

After a loss to Notre Dame Sunday down in Estero, Florida, the fifth-ranked Gamecocks get back on the court Thursday night against Western Carolina at Colonial Life Arena.

