USC hoping to “tighten up the ship” after loss to Notre Dame Nov 29, 2017 10:25 PM EST Mike Gillespie After a loss to Notre Dame Sunday down in Estero, Florida, the fifth-ranked Gamecocks get back on the court Thursday night against Western Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Gamecocks likely playing in Florida bowl A’ja Wilson Named to Naismith and Wade Watch... Five Gamecocks earn United Soccer Coaches All-Regi... Gamecock baseball announces 2018 schedule