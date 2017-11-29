Wednesday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Wednesday morning!

Come make home made gifts at the library. Richland Library Main is hosting ‘Holidays at the Little House’ Thursday afternoon from 3:00-4:30p.m. in the Makerspace. You’ll get the chance to make old fashioned gifts for family and friends. It’s Little House on the Prairie inspired crafts! You can embroider a hankie, make a simple doll and more.

Move over ‘No Shave November’ and hello ‘Movember Stache Bash’! Tin Roof Columbia has partnered with the Movember Foundation to help raise money and bring awareness to men’s health. Come out to Tin Roof on Senate Street Thursday night at 9:00p.m. to support the cause. There will be $1 beers on sale, $2 dollar stache bracelets and more.

You’ve heard of ‘Sip and Paint’, but what about ‘Sip and Draw’? Come out to ‘One Columbia for Arts and History’ Friday night from 7:00-9:00p.m. to get into your creative space. It’s the same concept as ‘Sip and Paint’ but instead you’ll be drawing. There will be live music, free appetizers and $2 glasses of wine. Tickets are $30 at the door and $20 in advance.