Wolves travel to face conference foe Wingate

BY: TYRIA GOINES

WINGATE, N.C. — After four consecutive home games, Newberry will go on the road to face Wingate on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. in their first away conference game of the season.

Newberry is currently 5-2 and Wingate is 2-5.

After an unbelievable rally against Lenoir-Rhyne on Monday, the Wolves were in familiar territory down by nine with less than a minute remaining to Bowie State. Unlike Monday, the Wolves were unable to come away with the victory and fell 74-72. Newberry scrambled to put together an 8-1 run down the stretch that began with a trio of made free throws from Sikander Nielsen with 47 seconds on the clock. A Quaman Burton trey and a jumper from James Stepp pulled the Wolves within one at 73-72. Bowie State went 1-for-4 from the free throw line in the final minute to give Newberry the chance to tie it with seven seconds left. A missed layup from Rob Valentine sealed the 74-72 score. Newberry was unable to connect from the floor in the ensuing possession which sealed a 74-72 loss.

Wingate was defeated by the Embry-Riddle University Eagles 59-49 Saturday afternoon on day two of the Bahama House Classic. The Eagles improve to 4-3 overall, while the Bulldogs fall to 2-5 on the season.

Nashad Mackey had 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Embry-Riddle offense. Luka Majstorovic added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Elijah Jenkins contributed 12 points, three boards and two blocks.

Junior forward Neico Robinson (Easley, S.C.) had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Wingate offense. Junior guard Marco Haskins (Fredericksburg, Va.) added 14 points and five boards, while senior guard Zeriq Lolar (Orlando, Fla.) had 11 points, four rebounds and two steals. Graduate student point guard Kerigan Farley (Hickory, N.C.) contributed six points, five rebounds and four assists.