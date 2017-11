Your Christmas Tree May be Home to Thousands of Bugs

(WOLO) – When you bring your Christmas tree home this year you may be bringing in some unwanted guests.

According to pest control company Safer Brand, thousands of insects from aphids to spiders could call your tree home for the holidays.

Experts say the bugs that live in the trees are generally not harmful to people or pets and the best way to get rid of them is to just give your tree a good shake before bringing it inside.