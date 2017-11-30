Charleston International Airport introducing new feature for breastfeeding mothers

(WCIV) — The Mamava mobile is what the Charleston International Airport is calling their new nursing suites to travelers and the community.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, November 30 officially introducing the Mamava mobile.

“We’re thrilled to support breastfeeding mamas at Charleston International Airport,” said Sascha Mayer, co-founder and CEO of Mamava. “We believe that all mamas deserve a clean, comfortable, and dignified place to use a breast pump or breastfeed distraction-freeanywhere, anytime. Mamava pods provide flexibility for facilities and easy access for moms.”

The Mamava suite is described as a self-contained, mobile pod with benches, a fold-down table, and electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump, and a door that can be locked for privacy.

The breastfeeding pods are 4-feet by 8-feet and are meant for individual use, but will be able to fit mothers with babies and other children.

The pods can be found in two locations in the airport. One will be located before security in baggage claim and the other after security near the restrooms at the top of concourse B.

“This is another step in the continued transformation of Charleston International Airport,” said Paul G. Campbell Jr., executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority.