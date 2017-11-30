Columbia PD Arrests Virginia Woman Wanted for Kidnapping

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a woman wanted for kidnapping in Virginia.

Investigators say Cherry Kersey was stopped for speeding on Colonial Drive Monday (11/27).

Police say when the officer ran her information she came up in the National Crime Database as being wanted in Richmond, Virginia.

Investigators say Kersey took her son across state lines without permission.

Court officials are working to determine who will take care of the child.