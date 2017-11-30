CPD: Student Killed Following Shooting, Accident

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a shooting lead to an accident and ultimately the death of a 17 year old Eau Claire High School student.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office says Cameron Scott died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigators say on November 21st Scott was riding in the back seat of a car on Farrow Rd. when two men in the bed of a black pickup began firing at the car.

Police say at that point the car flipped several times in an attempt to evade the gunfire.

Investigators are working to determine who the men in the truck are and what the motive was behind the shooting.