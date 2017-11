Department Store Theft Suspects Wanted

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are looking for a pair of women they say got a five finger discount at Belk at the Village at Sandhill.

Investigators say the duo seen in surveillance images stole from the department store back on November 3.

If you recognize these women call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.