Former school bus assistant accused of choking autistic boy





WCIV- A Berkeley County School District Bus Assistant is facing a 3rd Degree Assault charge after an incident was caught on camera on a school bus. Moncks Corner Police said the bus assistant’s name is Junot Mack. In the video, he’s seen choking the student. Berkeley County School District said Mack is no longer an employee with the district.

The Simmons family is hoping their son receives justice. “I want all both of them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Quiozel Simmons said.

Simmons said he got heartbreaking news Monday when his 17-year-old son got home from school. He said he learned that his son was assaulted on a school bus that morning. “Quiozel didn’t comply with him at time that he wanted him to and he choked my son.” Simmons said.

The younger Simmons was one of two students on the bus and his son has a learning disability. “Quiozel is high functioning autistic.”

He said the paper dolls keep him calm. ”The paper dolls are his zen.”

No word if any action has or will be taken against the bus driver.