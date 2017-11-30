Fort Jackson kicks off holiday season with annual tree lighting

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO) – America’s largest military training base will kick off its holiday season with the annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 1.

The ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the tree’s new location next to the intersection of Marion Avenue and Strom Thurmond Boulevard.

Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson, Fort Jackson’s commanding general, will light the tree. The 282nd Army Band will play music to accompany a choir and audience sing-a-long. Santa will arrive at the scene in a fire truck.

The event is expected to draw civilians, military family members and soldiers alike.