Gamecocks open four-game homestead on Thursday

BY: TYRIA GOINES

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 5/6 South Carolina opens a four-game homestand on Thu., Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. against Western Carolina. The Gamecocks (6-1) are ranked ninth in the nation in field goal percentage in their 54th week ranked in the AP top five since the start of the 2014-15 season.

The Gamecocks lead the SEC and rank ninth in the nation in field goal percentage, shooting 50.0 percent form the field so far this season. Their accuracy has been as high as 55.4 percent (36-of-65) against Wofford and never lower than 41.3 percent (26-of-63) at Clemson.

Much of South Carolina’s offensive efficiency can be traced to the team’s improved ball movement that has yielded 17.0 assists per game. For the season, 55.6 percent of the Gamecocks’ made field goals have been assisted.

South Carolina’s offense has been most dominant in the first quarter, establishing a tone early against opponents with 24.1 points per first quarter on 55.5 percent shooting this season. The Gamecocks have out-scored their opponents by 11.3 points per first quarter, the highest mark of any quarter.

The Gamecocks and Catamounts have faced each other five times prior to tonight, including four games in Columbia. South Carolina is 5-0 against Western Carolina with the most recent meeting, on Dec. 29, 2012, resulting in a 66-44 Gamecock victory.

The Gamecocks are 424-155 all-time on their home court, including a 182-60 mark in Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina is 117-27 at home during the Dawn Staley era and has lost just twice in its last 69 home games, including undefeated home seasons in 2013-14 and 2014-15. The Gamecocks have won 33 of their last 34 SEC regular-season home games dating back to the 2012-13 season.