Hurricane Season Ends

MIAMI (AP) – It’s the last day of an intense and destructive hurricane season that included 17 named storms.

While the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season wraps up Thursday, it will be remembered for a deadly trio of storms _ Harvey, Irma and Maria _ that ravaged Texas, Floridam, Puerto Rico and numerous other islands.

The storms killed hundreds and caused billions in damage. The Atlantic’s hurricane season begins June 1 each year.