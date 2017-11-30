Man Caught on Camera Stealing Packages, Deputies Warn Residents to be Alert

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Sheriffs Department is warning residents to be more vigilant when it comes to holiday deliveries.

Just recently a Midlands family became victim to someone stealing their packages from their front porch. In the video you can see the suspect pretend to wait for someone to answer the door. Moments later, he frantically grabs several packages from the porch and walks to his car.

Deputies say this crime is all too common this time of year.

“You have these criminals who are out looking for this type of stuff every single day,” LT. Curtis Wilson said. “If you see anyone suspicious in your neighborhood make sure you call law enforcement.”

Wilson says there are ways to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

“Have it delivered to your work place, especially if that’s where you’re going to be,” Wilson said. “Don’t have it delivered and have it sit out on your front porch because again that’s bad.”

Another tip is invest in security cameras. That’s how deputies found this suspect.

“We were able to identify him just moments after that, just because this homeowner took the step to have this camera put in place,” Wilson said. “Being proactive.”

Deputies encourage residents to put together a neighborhood crime watch to prevent this from happening again. If you don’t have one the sheriffs department’s community action team can help you put one together.