Newberry fizzles out after hot start against Wingate

NEWBERRY– After the first 20 minutes, the Wolves looked to be in control with a 12-point lead heading into halftime.

Coming off a hot start, Newberry went cold from the floor which enabled Wingate to mount a comeback to take the 72-67 win.

Four Wolves – DJ Copeland, Marshall Lange, Rob Valentine, and James Stepp – notched double figure scoring with Stepp leading the team with 19 points. Copeland had a season-high 10 points in the conference matchup.

Valentine kept his double figure scoring streak alive, but his 12 points were his lowest total on the season.

Wingate jumped out to a 12-6 lead to begin the contest, but the Wolves clawed their way back and a pair of free throws from Lange gave Newberry the 15-14 advantage. Both teams kept it close at 21 apiece but the Bulldogs would fail to score for the next six minutes while Newberry went on a 15-0 run. The Wolves outrebounded Wingate 24-11 and shot 46.2 percent from three-point range in the first half. Newberry held the Bulldogs to six points in the last 10 minutes to make it 39-27 at halftime.

A pair of jumpers from Copeland and Valentine added to the Wolves’ lead within the first few minutes of the second half to extend it to 45-31. While Newberry dominated the first 20 minutes the Bulldogs flipped the script in the second half going on a 20-0 run to take an 11-point lead with five minutes remaining. A trey from Stepp sparked a 9-2 run from the Wolves in the closing minutes, but it was not enough to overcome the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs went 11-18 from deep in the second half including five from Zeriq Lolar while holding the Wolves to 28 points.

Newberry won the rebound battle 36-29 with Stepp tallying a team-high six, but Wingate outscored the Wolves in assists, steals, and blocks.

The team will return to Eleazer Arena to face Carson-Newman on Saturday, Dec. 2with tipoff slated for 4 p.m.

Newberry athletics contributed to the writing of this article.