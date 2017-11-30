Rep. John Conyers in the hospital, aide says

(CNN) Rep. John Conyers, who is under fire for accusations of sexual harassment, is in the hospital, an aide to Conyers confirmed to CNN.

The aide was unable to give additional details about Conyers’ condition or where he was, though Conyers was in his home district at the time.

Conyers, 88, is the longest currently serving member of the US House of Representatives.

Conyers is facing several public allegations of sexual harassment. The House Ethics Committee announced last week it has opened an investigation into allegations against Conyers after

BuzzFeed reported that he settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 after allegedly sexually harassing a staffer. Conyers denied wrongdoing in that case, but acknowledged that there had been a financial settlement to that complaint. Another former staffer, Deanna Maher, told CNN that Conyers made three sexual advances toward her when she worked for him in his district office in Detroit from 1997 to 2005. Through his lawyer, Conyers also denied wrongdoing in that case.

CNN’s Sara Ganim, Sarah Jorgensen and Sophie Tatum contributed to this report.