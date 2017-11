Search for Man Accused of Indecent Exposure

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police need your help identifying a man accused of exposing himself in public.

Officials from the Special Victims Unit say on November 20th, the suspect you see here committed the indecent act.

Investigators say it happened at the Palmetto Compress Apartments on Devine Street.

If you recognize this man or have any information regarding this case call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC