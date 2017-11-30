Sumter Police, Business Owners Grateful for Community’s Assistance Identifying Suspects in Save-Mart Murder

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)- Sumter Police were able to detain two men they said killed killed a man as he was working at his corner store. Officers said community members played a big part in cracking this case.

“Crimestoppers received an overwhelming amount of support and information from the community,” said Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark III.

17-year-old Sincere Dinkins and 19-year-old Larenzo Hagood are both facing murder charges in the shooting of save Save Mart owner Vijaykumar Patel on Friday, November 24th. Patel was pronounced dead at the store on Manning Avenue. Police said the gunmen entered the Save Mart wearing masks and brandishing guns before ordering two customers to get on the ground and firing shots. Both teens are charged with murder, two counts of kidnapping, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Patel was loved by many in his community. Kenny Black of Kenny’s Carwash on Broad Street said the area is still coping with Patel’s death but he counted the latest arrest as a triumph.

This investigation is ongoing and many questions remain unanswered. At this point surveillance video has not been released. Both teenagers will in bond court Friday afternoon.