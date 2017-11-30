Thursday Morning Menu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –

Find out what is happening around town this Thursday morning!

Santa Claus is here a little early! You can visit him at the Center Court in Dutch Square Mall for pictures. Bring your own cameras because Santa did not bring his elves to help out. Jolly Saint Nick will leave Christmas Eve. Get to the mall and let Santa know what’s on your list!

Experience the magic of the holiday season in Aiken. The city’s ’47th Annual Christmas Craft Show’ is happening this weekend at the Odell Weeks Activity Center. From 9:00 to 5:00p.m. December 1 and 2 discover the perfect gift for your loved ones. You’ll find unique gems like wreaths, jewelry, holiday ornaments and more. The best part is it’s totally free!

Skate into the New Year…on ice. ‘Main Street Ice’ is open for its 6th season from now until the New Year. Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink is located at Boyd Plaza at the corner of Main and Hampton Streets. Prices and hours range daily for the skating rink. For more information, click here.