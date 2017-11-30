Two teens charged in shooting death of Sumter store owner

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Two teenagers have been arrested in the shooting death of a Manning Avenue business owner, Sumter Police Department officials said.

A department spokeswoman said Sincere Dinkins, 17, and Larenzo Hagood, 19, both of Sumter, were taken into custody Wednesday

night after they were spotted in the South Sumter community.

Both men are charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, conspiracy and two counts of kidnapping, Sumter P.D. said.

The two were identified as suspects after a thorough investigation and tips from Crimestoppers.

Officers said the owner of Save-Mart, Vijaykumar Patel, 57, was shot and killed just before 7 p.m. Friday, when two masked men, armed with handguns, entered the grocery store. Two customers in the shop at the time were unharmed. Patel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both suspects have prior juvenile records that involved violent crimes.