Umbrellas Color the SC State House for Hospice Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Colorful umbrellas lined the steps of the South Carolina State House on Wednesday.

It was all part of the annual ‘Memorial Garden’ sponsored by Agape Hospice.t

The colorful display is dedicated to those who are currently in hospice care and those who have passed on.

Organizers say this is especially hard for those affected during the holiday season.

November is National Hospice Care Awareness month.