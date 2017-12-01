CCU Volleyball opens NCAA Tournament at #9 Creighton

BY: TYRIA GOINES

OMAHA, N.E. — The Coastal Carolina volleyball team begins its fourth consecutive NCAA postseason on Friday when it takes on ninth-seeded Creighton in the Bluejays’ D.J. Sokol Arena at 8 p.m. ET.

Coastal Carolina is making its fourth consecutive NCAA postseason appearance, and seventh overall. The Chanticleers won the program’s first NCAA Tournament match last year, defeating James Madison in five sets in the first round. Coastal was then eliminated with a four-set loss to #7 North Carolina in the second round.

It is the second time in the last three years that Coastal and Creighton will face each other in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The two schools met in the first round in 2015, with Creighton winning in four sets. Coastal and Creighton have never met in the regular season. Friday will be just the second all-time match between the

schools.

Creighton is making its sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance following its fourth consecutive BIG EAST title. It is the second time in the program’s history that Creighton is a seeded team. The first was in 2015, when it faced Coastal as the #16 seed.

Should Coastal advance to the second round, it will face either Missouri State or Michigan State for the first time in

program history.

Coastal enters the NCAA postseason having won 14 straight matches, tied for the sixth-longest active streak in NCAA Division I. Coastal has recorded double-digit winning streaks in each of the last three season. The Chants won 18 straight matches in both 2015 and 2016, which stands as the program record for consecutive matches won.

Photo contributed by Coastal Carolina University Athletics.