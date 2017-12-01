Find out what is happening around town this Friday morning!

Friday Morning Menu

It’s not Christmas until you’ve seen the holiday classic “The Nutcracker.” This weekend, Columbia Classical Ballet presents dancing sugar plums, jumping candy canes and of course, the epic battle between the mouse king and nutcracker. The ballet runs today through Sunday at the Koger Center for the Arts. Tickets range from $5-$35. Showtimes are: Friday: 7:30 p.m.| Saturday: 3:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.| Sunday: 3:00 p.m.

Take a trip through Christmas pasts right here in the Midlands. Historic Columbia has decked the halls at the Historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion. Take a tour through the homes built nearly 200 years ago from now until December 31. Tours are $8 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for members. Tours of the Robert Mills House will be offered Tuesday – Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and tours of the Hampton-Preston Mansion will be offered Tuesday – Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Welcome the Winter Solstice in style. Columbia Art Center and Columbia’s park rangers are teaming up to celebrate the “day the sun stands still.” Tomorrow, they’re hosting a lantern workshop from 2:00p.m. to 4:00p.m. at the Columbia Art Center on Taylor Street. You’ll make a solstice lantern with natural materials like willow, bamboo, and elaegnus for just $5. You can then use your lantern in the Winter Solstice Lantern Parade December 31 from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Riverfront Park. Click here to register.