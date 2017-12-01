Gamecocks to face Stanford in NCAA Semifinals Friday

BY: TYRIA GOINES

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women’s soccer will face Stanford in the NCAA Semifinals at the 2017 College Cup on Fri., Dec. 1. The match between the pair of No. 1 seeds, which will air on ESPNU, is set for 5 p.m. ET at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The winner of Friday’s contest between the Gamecocks and Cardinal will face either No. 1 seeded Duke or second-seeded UCLA in the NCAA Championship on Sun., Dec. 3, at noon. The Blue Devils and Bruins battle one another in the semifinals Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Carolina punched the program’s first ticket to the Women’s College Cup with a 2-0 victory over Florida in the NCAA Quarterfinals this past Friday (Nov. 24) at Stone Stadium. The fifth-ranked Gamecocks have outscored opponents 7-0 through the first four rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The top-ranked Cardinal secured their eighth College Cup berth after posting a 4-0 win over No. 10 Penn State in the quarterfinal round last week.

Friday will mark the third meeting between Carolina and Stanford. The two previous games have come in the NCAA Tournament, as the Cardinal moved past the Gamecocks in the second round in 2011 and 2013.