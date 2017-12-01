Gamecocks fall to Stanford in National Semifinals of College Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. — South Carolina saw its historic NCAA Tournament run end Friday when it fell to No. 1 ranked Stanford 2-0 in the Women’s College Cup Semifinals at Orlando City Stadium. The Gamecocks ended their 2017 campaign with a mark of 19-3-1 following the loss.

The Cardinal tallied a pair of first-half goals and controlled a majority of the possession throughout Friday’s contest. Stanford ended the match with a 17-5 shot advantage and put seven attempts on frame. Carolina totaled one shot on target to go with one corner kick.

Stanford struck first in the 10th minute when Jordan DiBiasi knocked home a goal far post with a diving header on the game’s first corner kick. Sophomore goalkeeper Mikayla Krzeczowski could do nothing on the perfectly placed ball.

The Cardinal struck pay dirt again in the 26th minute on another goal by DiBiasi. She one-touched a great pass from 12-yards out that deflected into the back net after hitting off senior Lindsey Lane. Stanford kept the Gamecock offensive attack in check for most of the first half, allowing just three shots and one shot on goal over the first 45 minutes.

The Gamecocks generated a high-quality chance in the eighth minute when freshman Ryan Gareis used her speed to break loose in transition down the sideline. She launched a gorgeous cross that located senior transfer Meaghan Carrigan. Carrigan struck a one-time attempt, but she was unable to get enough juice on it to get by Stanford keeper Alison Jahansouz.

Stanford played keep away from Carolina in the second half, controlling possession and limiting opportunities against a Gamecock squad that attempted just two shots in the in the final 45 minutes. Carolina’s best chance came early out of halftime, when talented freshman Lauren Chang shook loose from the defense and unloaded a shot from 30 yards out that was blocked away by a Cardinal defender.

Friday marked Carolina’s third meeting all-time with Stanford. All three matches have come in the NCAA Tournament, with the Cardinal winning each contest.

