GMC Talks Matt Lauer Pt. 2

Rochelle Dean

New York, NY. (WOLO) — One of the most recent celebrities to be accused of sexual harassment is out of a job. Longtime NBC anchor Matt Lauer was fired earlier this week for what executives called an allegation of “Inappropriate workplace behavior “following an allegation from a woman he worked with.

Since then, additional women have come forward alleging the same. Lauer has also issued a statement concerning the allegations. Thursday apologizing and saying he was quote “ashamed and embarrassed”.

