Historical Marker Placed at Dent Middle School Honoring 90+ Years of Education

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – More than 90 years of education led to a new honor at a local middle school.

Friday (12/1) morning, Richland County Councilman Jim Manning was on hand for the unveiling of a historical marker at Dent Middle School.

The marker commemorates all of the schools that have been located on the site, beginning with Dentsville Consolidated School which opened its doors in 1926.