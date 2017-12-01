Richland County Searches for Armed Robbery Suspect

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you have information that may help them find three suspect accused of robbing an area business at gunpoint.

Authorities say the incident took place in the 73-hundred block of Hunt Club Drive when deputies say three suspects walked up to a victim’s car. pointed a gun at them and stole the victim’s wallet.

If you recognize any of the men caught on surveillance you’re asked to contact Crimestoopers at 1888 CRIME-SC .

