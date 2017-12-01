Richland Library among group of experts hosting open enrollment event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Community groups are coming together to host a 12 hour event aimed at getting people enrolled in a health insurance plan before the open enrollment deadline for the Affordable Care Act.

Richland Library social workers and navigators, along with representatives from Palmetto Project, Lourie Life and Health and Insurance Advantage will be on hand at Brookland Baptist Church, Friday, December 15 from noon until midnight, to answer last-minute questions from community members. Brookland Baptist is located at 1066 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia.

In addition, free consultations are available at any Richland Library location in the weeks leading up to the deadline, December 15. To schedule an appointment, call 803-231-6330 or visit richlandlibrary.com/getcovered.

Make sure you have the following information readily available:

Household income for 2017

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth for yourself and dependents

Current workplace’s offered health care plan; optional Recent data show that since open enrollment started on November 1, more than two million Americans have signed up and chosen health care plans for 2018.