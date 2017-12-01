Sexual Assault Claims at Williams Brice

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two women claim they were sexually assaulted during a game at Williams Brice Stadium.

According to a police report obtained by ABC Columbia News, the first victim claims a stranger grabbed her rear end as she was walking down the stairs inside the Stadium. According to the report when she turned around to confront him the suspect put his hand up her dress.

The second victim claims an unknown person grabbed her backside while she was sitting during the same game.

Both woman refused to press charges.