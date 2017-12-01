Sexual Assault Claims at Williams Brice

Rochelle Dean

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two women claim they were sexually assaulted during a game at Williams Brice Stadium.
According to a police report obtained by ABC Columbia News,  the first victim claims a stranger grabbed her rear end as she was walking down the stairs inside the Stadium.  According to the report when she turned around to confront him the suspect put his hand up her dress.

The second victim claims an unknown person grabbed her backside while she was sitting during the same game.

Both woman refused to press charges.

Share

Related

Today’s midday weather forecast
Standout Lexington Two teachers honored at annual ...
Lexington County woman and male accomplice charged...
Richland Library among group of experts hosting op...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android