Standout Lexington Two teachers honored at annual ceremony

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington School District Two’s “Teachers of the Year” were honored at a reception on Thursday.

Each teacher was introduced with a brief biography before being gifted with a clock and cash award. Family, friends, fellow educators and students were in attendance.

Teacher of the Year, Daniel Bailey, who works at Airport High School, gave a speech that focused on his own experiences growing up in Lexington Two. Bailey said he returned to the Midlands to “give back to the district that has given him so much.”

Other teachers who were honored, Thursday, included Lauren Tavernier, Taylor Elementary, and Taylor Gepper, Davis (combined this school year into Cayce Elementary); O’Neta Poovey, Springdale Elementary; Christine Flynt, Congaree Elementary; Yvonne Gadsden, Saluda River Academy; Dianne Simon, Pineview Elementary; Windy Yeager, Wood Elementary; Andrew Price, BC Grammar No. 1 Elementary; Jenna Vaporis, CWECC; Jennifer Strickland, Northside Middle; LK Callicot, Fulmer Middle; Forest Kinnett, Busbee Middle; Kellie Worley, Pine Ridge Middle; Patricia Hammond, Brookland Cayce High; and Karen Stevens, Pair.