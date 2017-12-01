Teenage Suspects Charged In Sumter Save-Mart Killing Have First Court Appearance

Sumter, SC (WOLO)– The teenagers accused of killing Save Mart’s store owner while keeping two customers inside had their first appearance in front of a judge. Sincere Dinkins (17) and Larenzo Hagood (19) are facing multiples charges, including murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy.

Officers said two masked men showed up to Save Mart with handguns and ordered the two customers in the store to get on the ground before shooting the store-owner Vijaykumar Patel to death. The two customers who were in the store during the incident were sitting in on the bond hearing Friday. One of them very shaken up, quietly crying and visibly shaking during the whole proceeding. She couldn’t even look at the suspects. The court was also filled with family, who say they’re incredibly thankful for the community stepping up and giving them some closure.

“First of all, I want to thank the Sumter police, who did a wonderful job. Lots of hard work. I also want to thank, and my family wants to personally thank the community that has helped so much. That was the only reason they were able to find the two suspects,” Vijaykumar’s daughter said, who didn’t want to give her name.

“Just people calling in because it’s the right thing to do. And that’s what we depend on. We can’t do it if we don’t work together,” Angela Rabon said, a Sumter Police Capt.

However, calling in to the police with tips isn’t the only thing the community has done for the Patel family. They said the community has really helped them see the humanity still left in this world.

“Personally, we all thought this was going to take months or years, but this only took five days, and that was all because of the Sumter police and the community who helped so much. All the prayers, all their candles that they have done,” the daughter said.

As for Hagood and Dinkins, with all of the charges they are facing, including murder, they could be facing 30 years to life, and the death sentence isn’t off the table.

“Well, as a mom, it kind of, it hits home. You know, you think they’re are so young. Such young kids and this is happening and what they’re doing to the rest of their lives. So, it’s hard to think about that part of it,” Rabon said.

But for the Patel family, they say they know Vijaykumar is resting in peace now.

“As I said before, he was a father. A father will always be a father. He was our number one support system. Will always be remembered,” his daughter said.

Bond was not set for the two teenagers. Instead, they will have to wait until their circuit court hearing which is on January 12.