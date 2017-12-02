Former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery signs contract extension with Eagles

The Eagles signed wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to a four-year contract extension through 2021 on Saturday.

“Alshon has been a tremendous addition to this organization on and off the field,” the Philadelphia Eagles said in a team statement. “We place a priority on making sure we are able to build the team around quality players like Alshon who embrace this team and this city the way he has. We are excited about his future here.”

“First of all I just want to thank Jeffrey Lurie and the entire Eagles organization,” Jeffery said. “Like I said the other day, I love it here. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to play for this organization and for these fans. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms and now I’m looking forward to being here for a long time. We have a great group here and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Jeffery originally came to Philadelphia as a free agent this offseason, signing a one-year deal with the Eagles.

On the season, Jeffery ranks second on the team in receptions (43) and receiving yards (619). He’s also notched seven touchdowns, five of which have come in the Eagles’ last four games. The wide receiver’s longest score of the year came on a 53-yard touchdown against the 49ers. Jeffery ranks 16th in the NFL in receiving yards and is tied for fifth in touchdowns.

“I think we can just keep getting better. At the end of the day, Alshon is kind of every week,” quarterback Carson Wentz said after the team’s game against the Denver Broncos. “First of all, he’s unselfish. Second of all, even on the weeks he’s not getting the ball, he’s drawing attention, drawing the best corner and clouding safeties.”

Originally selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft, Jeffery has produced 347 receptions for 5,168 yards (14.9 avg.) and 33 touchdowns in 74 career games. The 2014 Pro Bowl wideout ranks eighth in the NFL with 4,801 receiving yards since 2013.