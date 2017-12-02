RCSD: Holiday Shopping Safety Tips

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking you to be aware of your surroundings while your shopping this holiday.

Here are a few holiday safety tips from the department, to help keep you safe:
Keep an eye on your bank account, this can help catch any fraudulent purchases.
Don’t shop on public wi-fi – there are too many opportunities for thieves to steal your personal information.

And last but not least: stay alert.

Don’t get distracted make sure you walk purposefully, stand tall and make eye contact with people around you.

Don’t shop alone.

