Wofford hosts Furman in second round of FCS Playoffs

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Wofford College football team will host Furman on Saturday, December 2, at 2:00 p.m. in the second round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs. The winner of the game will advance to the quarterfinals against either San Diego or North Dakota State.

The Terriers are the #7 seed and had a bye last week, while the Paladins were an at-large selection and earned a 28-27 win at Elon in the first round. Wofford and Furman have played 91 times since the series began in 1889. This will be the second meeting between the teams this season, as Wofford won the season opener 24-23 as the Paladins two-point attempt was intercepted with 46 seconds left in the game. The Terriers enter the game 9-2 overall and 7-1 in the Southern Conference, winning the league title for the fifth time and receiving the SoCon automatic bid. Furman is 8-4 overall and were 6-2 in the league to finish tied for second with Samford.

DATE: Saturday, December 2, 2017

TIME: 2:00 pm

TV: ESPN3

RADIO: Wofford/IMG Digital Network, TuneIn Radio, Fox Sports 1400 AM / 98.3 FM

TICKET PRICES: Adult – $25

Children (3-12) – $10

College Students – $10 (must have ID)

NCAA TICKET POLICY: Per NCAA rules for postseason games, there are no comp tickets permitted. This includes students, faculty/staff, player pass list, and high school coaches. Bosses Buddies membership is not valid for this contest. Children two and under are free.

SEASON TICKETS: Season ticket holders must reserve their tickets by noon on Wednesday, November 29. Please call 864-597-4090 to purchase tickets, which will be loaded onto the season ticket cards.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS: Order either online at www.woffordterriers.com or by calling 864-597-4090. Visiting team tickets can be purchased by calling the Furman ticket office.

VERANDAH LOT: Please call or email Terri Lewitt (864-597-4096, lewitttl@wofford.edu) for tickets and verandah lot parking information.

PARKING: All season parking passes are still valid and will be honored on game day. No parking passes will be reissued if lost. All general parking is $10 on game day.

GAME DAY: Gibbs Stadium ticket windows open at noon on December 2. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Will call is located at the video board ticket windows. Ticket sales are at the Cumming Street ticket window.

