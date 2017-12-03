Authorities Believed to Have Found Remains of North Carolina Girl Mariah Woods

Officials announced early Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection with the disappearance of Woods.

Earl Kimrey, 32, was taken into custody by investigators at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Kimrey was taken before a state magistrate and charged with:

Concealing of death; obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property.

A warrant obtained said that Kimrey obstructed justice by “removing Mariah Woods’ body from the scene of her death and did conceal Mariah Woods’ death and body, knowing that Mariah Woods died from unnatural causes. The defendant acted with deceit and intent to fraud.”

The warrant also said authorities believe that Kimrey “secretly disposed of the dead child’s body.”

It’s been almost a week since Mariah was last seen in bed by her mother around 11 p.m. on November 26. Her disappearance prompted an Amber Alert on November 27 that had gained national attention.

Kimrey is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.

District Attorney Ernie Lee has been consulted on the current charges and additional charges could be pending as the investigation continues.