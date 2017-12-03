Clemson players, in playoff position, break down ACC Title win over Miami

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Whether it was about wearing invisible turnover chains, trash talk from Hurricanes legends, or a dominant performance worthy of a No. 1 ranking, Clemson players had plenty of to discuss following their 38-3 win over Miami in the ACC Championship.

Ryan Carter, Clelin Ferrell, Kelly Bryant, and Christian Wilkins break down the Tigers successes from Saturday night, winning their third ACC Championship in a row, and set the stage for their return to the College Football Playoff.