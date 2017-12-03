Dabo Swinney’s ACC Championship postgame press conference Dec 3, 2017 4:42 AM EST Greg Brzozowski http://www.abccolumbia.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Dabo-web-post-ACC.mp4 CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Dabo Swinney speaks to the media following his No. 1 Tigers 38-3 win over Miami in the ACC Championship, their third conference title in a row. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Clemson players, in playoff position, break down A... Tigers in attack mode after ACC championship, gett... WATCH: Clemson celebrates ACC Championship No. 1 Clemson wins third-straight ACC Championship