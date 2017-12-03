Governor’s Mansion ‘Christmas Open House’ to Welcome Visitors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Governor’s Mansion is all decked out for the holidays.

Governor Henry and his family are hosting the annual Christmas Open House on Monday, December 4, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Governor’s Mansion.

Organizers say you can expect to see and lots of holiday treats.

The event is free of charge, open to the public, and no reservations are required.

According to the First Family, they’re asking visitors to consider bringing canned goods to be donated to the Harvest Hope Food Bank. The donations will be accepted at the entrance to the Governor’s Mansion.

Governor’s Mansion Executive Chef Jared Hudson and his team will build a gingerbread gristmill, say officials.

Wreaths within the Mansion Complex will be made and hung by the Horticulture Division of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, and the Claflin Choir Ensemble will be performing throughout the open house.