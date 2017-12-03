HIGHLIGHTS: Dutch Fork wins second-straight 5A State Championship

Mike Gillespie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes held off a late Dorman comeback to win its second-straight 5A State Championship Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Dorman scored a touchdown with less than one minute to play, cutting the Foxes’ lead to 28-27.

The Cavaliers chose to go for two and the win, but Dutch Fork stopped Dorman at the 1-yard-line.

Saturday’s win gives Dutch Fork back-to-back state state titles. Coach Tom Knotts has now won 10 state championships combined in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Click the video to watch highlights.

