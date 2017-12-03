HIGHLIGHTS: Gamecocks hold off UMASS, 76-70

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Freshman Justin Minaya scored 17 points, Chris Silva had 12 of his 14 points in the second half and South Carolina defeated UMass 76-70 on Saturday.

Silva, coming off a two-point performance in a Thursday loss to Temple at Madison Square Garden, was in foul trouble for most of the game. He and Maik Kotsar entered the game with 5:40 remaining with four fouls apiece and Silva delivered back-to-back dunks in 34 seconds to put USC up by six.

The Minutemen cut the advantage to two with 19.4 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer by Carl Pierre, but Hassani Gravett made four straight free throws to seal it.

Gravett finished with 14 points for South Carolina (6-2), while freshman Felipe Haase chipped in 11.

Luwane Pipkins led UMass (3-5) with 25 and Pierre added 12. The Minutemen have lost four straight.

South Carolina continues its homestand when Wyoming visits Columbia for a 7 p.m. ET matchup on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards played for Gamecock head coach Frank Martin at Miami Senior High, and he is also the brother of Gamecock staff member Doug Edwards. The contest will be broadcast on SEC Network+.