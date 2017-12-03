Tigers in attack mode after ACC championship, getting set for CFB Playoff

Greg Brzozowski

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – For the first time in 29 years, No. 1 Clemson has won their third-straight ACC Championship, handling No. 7 Miami 38-3.

The Tigers are now in position to likely be named the top seed in the College Football Playoff when the final bracket is reveled Sunday.

Dabo Swinney’s program, by the estimation of the coaches and players, appears to be peaking at the right exact time as they are more focused on attacking the postseason field than defending their 2016 National Championship.

