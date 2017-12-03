WATCH: Clemson celebrates ACC Championship

Sports Department

CHARLOTTE, NC (WOLO) — Top-ranked Clemson claimed its second-straight ACC Title Saturday night, with a 38-3 beatdown of Miami.

They celebrated like it too. Click the video to watch the festivities.

Share

Related

No. 1 Clemson wins third-straight ACC Championship
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews ACC Championship game
Kelly Bryant named finalist for Manning Award
Tigers Get Hot, Suffocate Buckeyes 79-65

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android