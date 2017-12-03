WATCH: Clemson celebrates ACC Championship Dec 3, 2017 1:21 AM EST Sports Department CHARLOTTE, NC (WOLO) — Top-ranked Clemson claimed its second-straight ACC Title Saturday night, with a 38-3 beatdown of Miami. They celebrated like it too. Click the video to watch the festivities. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated No. 1 Clemson wins third-straight ACC Championship WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews ACC Championship game Kelly Bryant named finalist for Manning Award Tigers Get Hot, Suffocate Buckeyes 79-65