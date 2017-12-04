Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested after Victims Fight Back



LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Two men face charges after shots were fired during an attempted robbery at an apartment Sunday (12/3) evening.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Garrie Brown, 27, and Channing Dixon, 26, are charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. inside an apartment on Berryhill Road.

Brown is also charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. One person was struck by a bullet and was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound.

The Lexington County Sheriff explained that two men who were inside the apartment fought back against the suspects and disarmed them before deputies arrived. Deputies arrested the two men without incident.

A judge set bond for Brown and Dixon at $50,000 and $30,000, respectively.