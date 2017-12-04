Crews battle overnight blaze at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An early morning fire has displaced 19 residents at a Columbia apartment complex, according to Red Cross of S.C.

Columbia Fire Department crews said the flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The apartment complex, Charbonneau Apartments, is located at 176 Stoneridge Dr.

Authorities said no one was injured, but 12 units (11 of which are occupied) are affected.

The Red Cross said it’s providing assistance to the displaced residents.

 

