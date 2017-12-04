Deputies: Man Ran Over Two People on Purpose

Rob Dew

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–  Kershaw County deputies say they arrested a man for intentionally running over two people last Friday in Elgin.

Investigators say Steven Lee is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

According to deputies on December 1st Lee ran over the victims in his GMC pickup on Watts Hill Rd after an argument.

Investigators say Lee’s truck broke down not far from the incident.

Deputies say  Lee was arrested Sunday when he was found hiding under his house.

 

 

 

 

