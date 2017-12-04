Forty year tradition helps spread holiday cheer to SC inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – For 40 years, the Southern Baptist Convention and the South Carolina Women’s Missionary Union joined forces to put together car packages for inmates.

On Monday, volunteers with the two organizations helped pack toothpaste, a toothbrush, soap and candy.

Inmates will also receive a pen, notepad, envelopes and a scripture booklet.

