Inmate allegedly assaulted by detention center officer

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a detention center officer was arrested and is charged with assaulting an inmate.

Joseph Brown Jr., 34, turned himself on Monday following the alleged assault on November 28 at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Brown is charged with aggravated assault after Lott says he and the inmate were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

He’s accused of hitting the inmate in the neck.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.